Savannah, Chase Chrisley talk the ‘pressure’ of growing up on TV: It ‘changed our lives’

“It definitely changed our lives entirely,” Chase, 24, admitted. “It forced us to grow up fast. I know I’ve made my fair share of mistakes, and learning how to bounce back and just grow from each mistake, it’s a little bit different because every time we screw up it’s in the public eye.”

Savannah echoed her brother’s sentiments, noting that she desires to set an excellent instance for younger ladies.

“Growing up on TV, a lot of people think oh that’s amazing but for me I know there was a lot of pressure to be perfect and to know that mothers are allowing their daughters to follow me on social media and look up to me,” mentioned Savannah, 22. “I’ve put a lot of pressure on myself in order to live this perfect life and not disappoint people.”

Now, nonetheless, Savannah mentioned she’s attempting to “to live my life for myself and not be so fixated on what people think.”

“Opinions hurt. I see them and sometimes they hit close to home,” she admitted, noting that she’s discovered remedy to be useful.

“So, growing up on TV has had its pros and cons, but overall it’s given us a platform to help others and meet a lot of people,” Savannah defined. “I don’t think we can complain too much.”

“Chrisley Knows Best” is ready to return for its eighth season on Thursday, throughout which, Savannah reveals to her father that she and her fiancé Nic Kerdiles have referred to as off their marriage ceremony, as seen in the trailer.

“Nic and I have been together for two and a half years. We’re just trying to find our place in this world,” Savannah advised the outlet of their choice. “We’re working on ourselves in order to be better for each other. I like to say our relationship is unique and we’re kind of marching to our own beat.”

Savannah and Kerdiles are nonetheless collectively, she mentioned, however they have been transferring “too fast” and now “want to make sure we’re both in a healthy place.”