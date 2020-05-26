Savanna biker bar opens for Memorial Day bash in violation of Gov. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order

As a whole lot of revelers disregard social distancing pointers, the proprietor of Poopy’s Pub says “I’m not trying to be an outlaw.”

SAVANNA, Illinois — Hundreds of revelers, most on two wheels, have packed a well-liked biker bar in Savanna this Memorial Day weekend in open violation of Governor J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order.

Poopy’s Pub opened the gates on Friday, and the bikers got here from close to and much.

“It’s off the wall, the bikers are in full force and supporting us,” stated proprietor Keven Promenschenkel.

It’s clear that individuals are dying for a very good social gathering, and Poopy’s provides all the pieces from dwell music to ice chilly beer.

“Oh it feels great,” stated Michael Hamstra, who rode up from Prophetstown, Illinois on his motorbike. “No words to express it.”

“We’re here to eat, drink, and have fun,” one other couple instructed News Eight. “Just have a good time. With people!”

But not on the menu: social distancing or masks. Party-goers packed each indoor and outside bars and tables.

“Of course if you are worried about it then we don’t want you to come here,” Promenschenkel stated.

Promenschenkel is suing the governor over the stay-at-home order, and lots of bikers stated they had been having fun with the social gathering in half to help Poopy’s trigger and in half to stay it to the governor.

Meanwhile, native authorities instructed Promenschenkel that they’d not be imposing the governor’s order. Even although his enterprise is openly disobeying the order, Promenschenkel stated he is not an outlaw. He says the Memorial Day weekend social gathering is simply too essential to Poopy’s backside line, and with out it he may as effectively shut up store.