Saul Niguez: Atletico Madrid midfielder has fans guessing about his future after cryptic post | Football News





Saul Ninguez reportedly has a £135m buyout clause

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez has instructed fans to await an announcement about his “new club” in three days.

The Spain worldwide has lengthy been linked with a transfer to Manchester United.

But in a cryptic Twitter post, the 25-year-old – who has performed 37 video games for Atletico this season, scoring 4 objectives – has mentioned to his followers that he is not going to reveal any particulars for 72 hours.

He wrote: “New club. I’ll announce it in three days…”

If the information is switch associated, it might not be the primary time Atletico fans have needed to take care of gamers making a spectacle round their departure from the membership.

Two years in the past, Antoine Griezmann launched a half-hour lengthy documentary, aired on Spanish TV, during which he deliberated whether or not he ought to keep on the membership or go away.

Two completely different endings to the documentary, which showcased the France worldwide deliberating at his French mansion with household, have been recorded – one saying he would keep, the opposite that he would go.

He opted to stay, solely to go away for Barcelona a 12 months later.

Saul: Where does he excel?

Manchester United proceed to be linked with a transfer for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez – however during which areas does he excel?

Latest studies within the British media declare United will try the lure a participant with a £135m buyout clause by providing him a wage enhance to £200,000 every week.

Paul Pogba’s future stays unsure and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s scouts have reportedly been monitoring the Spain worldwide as a possible alternative this summer time.