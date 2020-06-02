Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez tempted to Japan by Ryota Murata, a ‘LeBron James-type’ figure and a national icon | Boxing News



















Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez KO’d Sergey Kovalev in his earlier combat

Ryota Murata is the topic of fascination in Japan, a famous person who shines so vibrant that he’s tempting Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez to the Land of the Rising Sun.

It could be a exceptional determination for Mexico’s Canelo, one in all boxing’s largest stars, to have his first combat exterior of his house nation or the US in a place the place the native media admits he’s largely unknown.

Japan has its personal boxing star, Murata, a good-looking and charismatic persona who regularly seems on daytime TV reveals and enjoys the kind of adulation from his countrymen that the Mexicans bestow upon Canelo. These two forces, heroes of their properties however nameless in one another’s, are on a profitable collision course.

Canelo’s promoter, Golden Boy president Eric Gomez, advised Sky Sports: “He needs to combat overseas and we now have mentioned with him combating in Japan, a homecoming in Mexico, and the UK. He has thought-about all of these choices and, earlier than he retires, he’ll combat overseas.

“It’s about his brand. He wants to become a more international star, not just fighting in the US. He wants to become an even bigger star than he is now. He has fans all over the world and he wants to build on that.”

Murata’s title was a shock addition to the record of potential opponents for Canelo earlier this 12 months, including to Britain’s world champions Billy Joe Saunders and Callum Smith.

He provides one thing distinctive.

Murata is “one of the most recognised individual-sport athletes in the country”, in accordance to a Sky Sports supply, above the sumo wrestlers who compete in Japan’s national sport.

For Canelo, Murata provides a key to unlocking the Asian market.

Murata gained Olympic gold in 2012 however, crucially, did in order a middleweight. Japan hadn’t gained boxing gold since a bantamweight in 1964 however Murata, because the nation’s heaviest-ever Olympic champion, was additionally their 100th gold medallist. He turned a supply of marvel for his measurement and a movie star was born.

A book-lover with a Bachelor diploma and fast wit, a documentary about Murata’s life was a hit and his fights had been broadcast to a huge viewers.

“He understands what his fans and public are looking for,” a supply in Japan stated.

A second supply added: “He used to be a badass when he was youthful, in his teenagers, however he’s now often called an clever individual.

“It is tough to inform if Murata enjoys his fame or not. He doesn’t attempt to make himself look greater than who he’s.

“I do not suppose he needs to be a rock star. He acquired into professional boxing, which he had as soon as denied he would do, as a result of he thought [it would give him] the most important success in his life.

“His nature as a competitor drove him; he certainly knew that he was a rare heavier-weight class Japanese boxer and wanted to achieve something not many Japanese had done by winning a world title, which he has eventually achieved.”

Bob Arum’s Top Rank sensed a chance and snapped Murata up to their promotional outfit, however his American debut was underwhelming.

He outpointed Gunnar Jackson then stated: “I could not respond to expectations and it was a lame performance. I’m ashamed by my weak boxing.”

A controversial break up determination in his first world title combat went towards him in favour of Hassan N’Dam. Such was the dispute, the WBA suspended two of the judges concerned and apologised to Murata.

The Japanese hero gained the rematch by stoppage in Tokyo and reacted: “I thought that the fans were going to desert me, saying: ‘There’s no way a guy like this can become a world champ’. But they still came out and I want to express my utmost appreciation.”

He picked up the WBA ‘common’ middleweight title – on the time, Gennadiy Golovkin held the ‘tremendous’ model plus the IBF and WBC.

The humble Murata stated: “Boxing lovers will know there’s a stronger middleweight champion than me out there. I’ll try my best to beat him.”

Bob Arum’s dream was to create an Asian mega-fight between Murata and Golovkin, who has Korean heritage, however extra catastrophe struck.

Murata was shocked in 2018 by Rob Brant in what was supposed to be a Las Vegas showcase.

“I’m really bad against boxers who are quick on their feet. I took a lot of blows,” Murata stated. “It’s the first time I’ve taken such a beating.”

He turned down his proper to a rematch and thought-about retiring however finally a second combat was organized in Japan.

“He’s like a LeBron James-type figure over there,” Brant stated. “When we went to the press conference, there were more people than were at some of my early pro fights.”

Murata knocked Brant out to reclaim his WBA ‘common’ belt final 12 months. Canelo holds the WBA ‘tremendous’ title.

“I don’t believe Canelo’s name is known by the general public [in Japan],” a supply stated.

“Everybody knew Mike Tyson back in the day, but not Canelo or any other global stars in the sport today.”

Floyd Mayweather gained an exhibition combat towards Tenshin Nasukawa in Japan 18 months in the past however each Sky Sports sources consider the locals had little concept of who he was.

“Everybody knew Michael Jordan but LeBron James is not as famous among the public, although LeBron is probably as good as Jordan,” the supply in contrast.

“But among the boxing fans here, it would be a big event if Murata fights against Canelo at the Tokyo Dome, at which no boxing matches have been hosted since Mike Tyson fought Buster Douglass in 1990.”

The second supply added: “It will likely be a large occasion however the market is proscribed to boxing followers. However, individuals will find out about Canelo when press convention is held. Canelo shouldn’t be well-known but. I’d say Golovkin is extra well-known.

“In general, people don’t know boxers outside of Japan.”

Murata and Naoya Inoue, the three-weight world champion and pound-for-pound knockout artist, are “as famous as Japanese boxers could possibly become” of their nation.

How the coronavirus pandemic impacts Canelo’s plans stays to be seen.

Britain’s WBO super-middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders was on the verge of profitable the race to face him however he’s now simply “one of the names considered” in accordance to Golden Boy president Eric Gomez.

Canelo has his eye on Asia, and Murata is a prime goal for a fascinating conflict.