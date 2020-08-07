Saudi’s MBS pushed Russia to intervene in Syria conflict, despite supporting opposition – Middle East Monitor

Saudi Crown Prince Muhammed Bin Salman apparently urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to militarily intervene in the Syrian conflict, main files associated to a previous Saudi intelligence chief have actually declared.

According to the claim submitted to United States courts by previous Saudi intelligence chief Saad Al-Jabri versus the crown prince, Al-Jabri took part in 2 main conferences with the previous CIA Director John Brennan in 2015.

In among those conferences around the month of July, the set gone over Bin Salman’s current interaction with Putin and Brennan, raising issues of his supposed support of Russia to intervene inSyria When Al-Jabri reported back and passed on Brennan’s message to the crown prince, he apparently “responded with fury” at the subject.

A groundbreaking information buried deep in the claim submitted by previous Saudi intelligence chief versus the crown prince MBS in United States courts: MBS * motivated * Vladmir Putin’s military intervention in Syria in September 2015, which infuriated then CIA chief JohnBrennan pic.twitter.com/GQHFG4DhjE — Hassan Hassan (@hxhassan) August 6, 2020

By the following month, Al-Jabri and Brennan held another conference in which the CIA director informed him that the firm might not manage to lose him after he resigned in demonstration versus Saudi’s …