Saudis angered as petrol prices rise 34% – Middle East Monitor

Saudi social media users rejected state-owned oil company Aramco’s decision to increase petrol and other fuel prices by 34 per cent this month.

On Friday, Aramco updated the list of prices of petrol and other fuels on its website for the month of July.

According to the updated list, the price for Gasoline 91 will rise from 0.98 riyals ($0.26) to 1.29 riyals ($0.34) and Gasoline 95 will increase from 1.18 riyals ($0.32) to 1.44 riyals ($0.38).

Saudi social media user Omar Bin Abdulaziz said the frequent taxation of people does not create a solid economy, but rather increases people’s discontent, anger and outrage.

Saudi Arabia has recently tripled the rate of VAT from five to 15 per cent causing a sharp decline in the property market.

