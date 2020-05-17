Saudi to deport teachers with ‘intellectual differences’ – Middle East Monitor

Saudi Education Minister Hamad Al-Sheikh has authorised administrators of his ministry throughout the dominion to take away teachers over “intellectual differences”, Anadolu Agency reported on Friday.

Reporting native Saudi media, Anadolu Agency claimed that the administrators of the training departments throughout the nation will probably be ready to “immediately” flip teachers with “intellectual differences” from colleges to administrative work till closing selections are taken towards them.

The minister didn’t give particulars concerning the situations associated to ruling out these teachers from colleges, opening the way in which for controversy and criticism towards the brand new measures inside and outdoors the dominion.

In February, Al-Sheikh fired the dean of the Sharia Faculty in Al-Riyadh University over claims, reported by Saudi media, associated to internet hosting individuals with mental variations.

