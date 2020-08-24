Saudi-led coalition intercepts rebel drone from Yemen – Middle East Monitor

The Saudi- led coalition stated on Sunday it had actually obstructed an explosives-laden drone fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels towards Saudi Arabia, Anadolu Agency reports.

Coalition representativeCol Turki al-Maliki stated the drone was shot down over Yemen, without providing any additional information, according to the Saudi MEDSPA news company.

On Saturday, the coalition stated it had actually damaged a bomb-laden drone ballistic rocket fired by Houthi rebels towards the kingdom.

Meanwhile, the Houthi group implicated the Saudi- led coalition of dropping cluster bombs over the Bajil district in the western al-Hudaydah province.

The news was brought by the Houthi- run Al-Masira tv, however without providing any details about casualties.

There was no remark from the Saudi- led coalition on the claim.

The Houthis frequently fire ballistic rockets and drones towards Saudi locations in action to coalition airstrikes on locations held by the rebels.

Yemen has actually been besieged by violence and turmoil because 2014, when Houthi rebels overran much of the nation, consisting of the capital,Sanaa The crisis intensified in 2015 when a Saudi- led military coalition introduced a disastrous air project focused on rolling back Houthi territorial gains.

Tens of countless …