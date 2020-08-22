



CAIRO (Reuters) – The Saudi- led coalition on Saturday obstructed and damaged an explosive-laden drone and a ballistic missile fired by Yemen’s Houthis towards Saudi Arabia’s southern area, state news company DAY SPA reported, mentioning a coalition spokesperson.

Turki al-Maliki was priced estimate as stating the missile was heading towards the southern Saudi city of Jizan.

Yemen has actually been secured dispute given that 2014 when the Iran- lined up Houthis took Sanaa, the capital, and after that much of the nation’s north. Fighting intensified in March 2015 when a Saudi- led coalition stepped in to bring back the federal government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi