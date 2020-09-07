Saudi King Salman tells Trump that kingdom is eager to achieve fair solution to Palestinian issue By Reuters

© Reuters. Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz in Riyadh



CAIRO (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s King Salman told U.S. President Donald Trump in a phone call on Sunday that the kingdom was eager to achieve a fair and permanent solution to the Palestinian issue, which he said was the main starting point of the kingdom’s proposed Arab Peace Initiative, the state news agency reported.

The Arab Peace Initiative was drawn up by Saudi Arabia in 2002, in which Arab nations offered Israel normalised ties in return for a statehood deal with the Palestinians and full Israeli withdrawal from territory captured in 1967.

(Story corrects to say a fair and permanent solution of Palestinian issue is the main starting point of the Arab Peace Initiative, not based on the Initiative)