Saudi envoy discusses Lebanon developments with Geagea – Middle East Monitor

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid Bukhari held talks Saturday in Beirut with the leader of the Lebanese Forces celebration, Samir Geagea, Anadolu Agency reports.

The conversations harp on the domestic scenario in Lebanon and local developments, the authorities Lebanese news firm stated, without providing any additional information.

Saturday’s conference comes in the middle of a deep political crisis in Lebanon following a surge at the Beirut port previously this month, which shook the nation to its core.

Saudi Arabia, along with a variety of Arab and foreign nations, has actually avoided offering assistance to Lebanon as an indication of discontentment with the federal government of Hassan Diab.

Diab’s federal government, which has actually been implicated of allying with Shia group Hezbollah, has actually resigned in the middle of increasing public anger in the wake of the port blast.

