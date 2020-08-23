Saudi energy ministry to assist development of mega economic zone Neom By Reuters

©Reuters Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud speaks by means of video link throughout a virtual emergency situation conference of OPEC and non-OPEC nations, following the break out of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19), in Riyadh



DUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s energy ministry is to provide support so that Neom, a $500 billion modern development that consists of tourist and sport centers on the Red Sea, can be finished on schedule, minister Abdul Aziz bin Salman stated on Sunday.

“We have to persevere and make all our capacities available to realise this project,” he informed an interview at the finalizing event of a cooperation contract with Neom, broadcast on al-Arabiya TELEVISION channel.

The 26,500 square km (10,230 square mile) development, very first exposed in 2017 with a prepared conclusion in 2025, will consist of modern jobs powered by wind and solarenergy

It is part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 strategy that intends to bring in foreign financial investment and produce tasks in a quote to wean the kingdom off dependence on oil.