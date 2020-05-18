Saudi debts increased 1500% during Salman’s rule – Middle East Monitor

Saudi’s nationwide debt has increased 1,500% since King Salman got here to energy in 2015 in accordance with knowledge launched by the World Bank.

At the tip of 2019, the dominion’s debt reached $183.7 billion, in comparison with $11.eight billion in 2014; an increase of over 1,560 per cent, in accordance with knowledge collected by Arabi21.

Saudi Finance Minister, Mohammed Al-Jadaan, introduced his authorities plans to borrow 220 billion riyals ($58 billion) this yr, it will push the nation’s debt to 1 / 4 of a trillion {dollars}.

Plunging oil costs and the suspension of Hajj and Umrah journey have diminished the nation’s earnings.

This, together with the excessive prices of the Yemen struggle and the interventions in Libya, Syria and different Arab states have increased the nation’s expenditure and raised its debts, observers say.

