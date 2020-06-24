Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman has been ordering the arrest of family members of a former intelligence official so that you can put pressure on him to hand over sensitive documents, Reuters has unveiled.

According to four Saudi sources with close understanding of the situation who spoke to the news agency, the crown prince ordered the arrests of family members of Saad Al-Jabri with the aim of forcing the former intelligence official to return to Saudi Arabia from Canada where that he currently resides in exile.

Having arrested Al-Jabri’s adult children, MBS reportedly seeks to obtain documents containing secret information from the exile’s time in office when that he was a long-time aide to Prince Mohammed Bin Nayef. MBS’ cousin, Bin Nayef was the initial heir to the Saudi throne before he was overthrown by the current crown prince in a palace coup in 2017, when MBS arrested and detained him, forcing him to yield the career.

Despite handing over the role of crown prince, Bin Nayef was arrested again in March this season as part of a fresh crackdown on royals and officials who MBS saw as posing a threat to his power. The sources report Al-Jabri’s family said that days following the prince’s re-arrest, Al-Jabri’s 21-year-old son Omar and 20-year-old daughter Sarah were arrested in a dawn raid on the family in Riyadh, accompanied by the arrest of Al-Jabri’s brother in May.

One of the sources told the news agency: “They have long wanted Jabri as the right-hand man of MBN [Mohammed Bin Nayef].”

The sensitive documents held by the former intelligence official, according to Reuters’ sources, contain information that could be used against MBS’ political rivals along with information that could seriously compromise the crown prince and his father, King Salman. They also consist of information of Mohammed Bin Nayef’s financial assets abroad, which MBS could then attain and potentially use from the detained prince.

One of the sources, a former Saudi regional security official and diplomat, Al-Jabri also possesses files which detail the financial dealings of senior members of the royal family – including those of King Salman and MBS – which consist of details such as transactions and land deals specially relation to King Salman’s previous four decades as governor of Riyadh.

Since the former Saudi monarch King Abdullah passed away in 2015, his half-brother Salman ascended to the throne and granted his son MBS a substantial amount of power within the kingdom. Over the past few years, he has light emitting diode a series of arrests of senior Saudi royals for the so-called purpose of tackling corruption, along with launching the Saudi military coalition’s disastrous war from the Iran-backed Houthi militia in neighbouring Yemen.

The family of Al-Jabri has sought the help of the United States, a close ally of Saudi Arabia, hoping that pressure can be placed on the kingdom to release the detained family members. US Senators Marco Rubio and Patrick Leahy have spoken with the family, with Leahy’s senior foreign poly aide Tim Rieser assuring that the senator has asked for information of these locations and is calling for their release. “It seems that they’re being used as hostages to try and coerce their father to return to Saudi Arabia,” said Reiser.