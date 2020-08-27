Saudi Crown Prince cancels secret meeting with Netanyahu in Washington – Middle East Monitor

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman has actually cancelled a secret meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington next week after news about it was dripped.

According to Middle East Eye, the see was to occur after theRepublican Party Convention Complete secrecy was vital, discussed a confidential source.

With support from Donald Trump and his senior consultant Jared Kushner, the Saudi and Israeli leaders were to shake hands. This would indicate growing relations in between their nations; not a “full announcement of normalisation… but a hint in that direction.”

The see belonged to a shared contract in between Bin Salman andTrump The prince “agreed to it because Trump and Kushner were pushing for it.” It was likewise apparently to benefit the de facto Saudi leader’s credibility and “relaunch his image as a peacemaker.”

Bin Salman’s cancellation of the journey came a day after the UAE cancelled its own tripartite meeting with United States and Israeli authorities set up for lastFriday It took out due to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s opposition to the sale of US F-35 fighter jets to the Emirates.

