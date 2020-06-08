Saudi coronavirus cases exceed 100,000 – Middle East Monitor

The quantity of coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia exceeded 100,000 on Sunday following a rise in new infections in the last ten days, reports Reuters.

The Saudi Ministry of Health reported 3,045 new cases on Sunday, taking the sum total to 101,914, with 712 deaths. The quantity of new daily cases exceeded 3,000 for the very first time on Saturday.

The country of 30 million people recorded its first COVID-19 infection on March 2. Health authorities said in April the herpes virus could in the course of time infect between 10,000 and 200,000 people in Saudi Arabia. The kingdom topped 50,000 cases on May 16.

Saudi Arabia’s numbers would be the highest in the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which have recorded 272,625 cases and 1,406 deaths.

Coronavirus infections in the energy producing region had initially been linked to travel. But despite taking early measures to combat the herpes virus, Gulf states have seen a spread among low-income migrant workers residing in cramped quarters, prompting authorities to wind up testing.

The pandemic has claimed more than 400,0000 lives in 188 countries and regions since originating in China last December. The US, Brazil and Russia are the world’s worst-hit countries.

Over 6.91 million cases have already been reported world wide, while a lot more than 3.09 million individuals have recovered to date, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.