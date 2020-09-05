Saudi arrests famous Quran reciter Abdullah Basfar – Middle East Monitor

Saudi authorities have actually just recently detained Sheikh Abdullah Basfar, among the famous Quran reciters throughout the Islamic world, the Prisoners of Conscience exposed on Twitter on Friday.

The Prisoners of Conscience Twitter account communicated that the sheikh was detained in August, without providing more information on how and where he was detained.

“We confirm the detention of Sheikh Dr Abdullah Basfar since August 2020,” the Prisoners of Conscience account published.

Basfar is an associate teacher at the department of Sharia and Islamic Studies at King Abdul Aziz University inJeddah He is likewise the previous Secretary-General of the World Book and Sunnah Organisation.

The reports about the detention of Sheikh Basfar accompanied reports about the detention of Sheikh Saud Al-Funaisan, who was detained in March.

Al-Funaisan is a university teacher and a previous dean of the professors of Sharia at Al-Imam University in Riyadh.

However, some hailed these detentions as part of the crackdown on extremism in the kingdom, based upon the strategy of the Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman to remove the spiritual identity of Saudi Arabia.

But an enormous variety of Saudis revealed their anger over the detention, Rai Al Youm online paper exposed, …