Saudi Aramco’s second-quarter net profit plunges 73.4% on lower oil prices By Reuters

Saudi Aramco's second-quarter net profit plunges 73.4% on lower oil prices

DUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi Arabian state oil group Aramco (SE:-RRB- on Sunday reported a 73.4% fall in second-quarter net profit, a steeper drop than experts had actually anticipated, struck by lower prices and decreasing refining and chemicals margins, as the coronavirus struck need.

Net profit was up to 24.6 billion riyals ($ 6.57 billion) for the quarter to June 30 from 92.6 billion riyals a year previously.

Analysts had actually anticipated a net profit of 31.3 billion riyals in the 2nd quarter, according to the mean quote from 3 experts, offered by Refinitiv.

($ 1 = 3.7501 riyals)

