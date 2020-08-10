Saudi Aramco’s profits drop by 73.4% in Q2 – Middle East Monitor

Saudi Arabia’s oil giant, Aramco, the other day stated its internet profits for the 2nd quarter of this year had actually dropped by 73.4 percent, arising from a worldwide decrease in petroleum costs.

The state-owned business stated in a declaration that its profits had actually decreased by 50 percent in the very first quarter of the year, to $232 billion compared to $469 billion throughout the previous year.

Aramco’s CEO, Amin Nasser, informed press reporters that profits were impacted by the “current unfavourable conditions resulting from the decline in crude demand and prices.”

“The COVID-19 crisis is unlike anything the world has experienced in recent history and we are adapting to a highly complex and rapidly changing business environment,” Nasser stated, keeping in mind that he was seeing a “partial recovery in the energy market as countries around the world take steps to ease restrictions and reboot their economies.”

