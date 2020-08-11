Saudi Aramco’s $75bn dividend dilemma

Saudi Aramco executives started 2020 in a celebratory state of mind after managing the world’s biggest stock exchange listing. But it has quickly end up being the state-controlled oil business’s most difficult year in years, struck by the twin shocks of coronavirus and a downturn in unrefined costs.

“Aramco has successfully navigated many challenges in its 87-year history . . . But this current crisis that has caused the worst economic downturn since the great depression of the 1930s is by far the toughest challenge the world has ever faced,” stated Amin Nasser, president, after reporting a 73 percent drop in quarterly profits.

The outcomes were much better than its global peers, a number of which have actually suffered multibillion-dollar losses as the pandemic set off a fall in oil need and required business to make a note of possessions. But such a remarkable collapse in Saudi Aramco’s profits would have been unimaginable when it introduced its long-awaited share sale in December.

Now it is being required to recalibrate its capital costs strategies, cut expenses and downsize aspirations even as the oil market reveals tentative indications of healing.

For the very first time, it is handling considerable quantities of financial obligation to spend for its $69 bn acquisition of a bulk stake in Sabic, the petrochemicals business, from the …