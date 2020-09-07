Saudi Arabian court issues final verdict for 8 people in death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Final convictions were issued for eight people involved in the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a spokesperson for Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecution announced Monday.

The Criminal Court in Riyadh issued rulings against eight people in the murder of Khashoggi, who was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018, the spokesperson said. Saudi Arabia previously convicted five people to death in December for Khashoggi’s killing.

Monday’s convictions came with varying sentences: five people were given 20 years in prison, another received a 10-year sentence, and the remaining two were ordered to serve seven years in prison.

None of the newly convicted people were identified Monday.

The death of Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist and U.S. permanent resident, made international headlines as more details came to light regarding his death. Khashoggi was living in exile at the time of his death and was openly critical of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in his columns.

Khashoggi went missing on Oct. 2, 2018, after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to obtain paperwork for his divorce in order to go forth with his pending marriage. He previously attempted to obtain this paperwork in Washington D.C. but was directed to Istanbul instead.

Turkish prosecutors concluded that Khashoggi had either been strangled or suffocated to death before his…