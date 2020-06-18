Saudi Arabia weighs canceling annual Muslim pilgrimage amid surge of new coronavirus cases

On Wednesday, there have been 4,919 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed, the best number of cases within a day considering that the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Ministry of Health.

Over 2.5 million people from around the world flock to Mecca annually for the hajj pilgrimage, but in 2010, the fate of the gathering remains uncertain.

Already, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, and Brunei have said their citizens will not be attending the event, along with other countries are required to make a decision soon about attending the pilgrimage scheduled for the end of July.

Saudi Arabia was also supposed to be the destination for the prestigious G20 gathering of world leaders. However, due to the pandemic, November’s gathering will likely be virtual.

Health Ministry spokesman Mohammed al-Abd al-Ali said Monday that lack of social distancing may have contributed to the surge in new infections, which seemed to be slashed in half by the end of May when coronavirus restrictions begun to ease.

“The new reported cases include 52% Saudi citizens and 48% non-Saudi residents,” the ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

More than 7,400,000 foreign workers are now living in Saudi Arabia, according to the latest census conducted by the Saudi General Authority for Statistics (GaStat), many of whom are now living in overcrowded communities NBC News reported.