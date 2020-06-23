Saudi Arabia to hold ‘very limited’ Hajj amid coronavirus pandemic

Saudi Arabia will hold a “very limited” Hajj for citizens and residents living inside the country due to the danger of coronavirus, officials have announced.

The kingdom will go ahead with the annual pilgrimage, that traditionally draws around two million individuals from around the world, although the Ministry of Hajj failed to specify just how many people could be permitted to take part.

Saudi Arabia said its decision to limit how many pilgrims was made due to having less an available vaccine for the virus or even a cure for all those infected, along with the risks connected with large gatherings of people.





“This decision was taken to ensure Hajj is performed in a safe manner from a public health perspective,” the ministry said.

It comes since the government announced it will end a nationwide curfew and lift restrictions on organizations from Sunday morning, after three months of lockdown.

Restrictions will continue to be in place for religious pilgrimages, international travel and social gatherings in excess of 50 people.

The kingdom has one of the highest rates of coronavirus infections in the Middle East, with more than 161,000 total proved cases in addition to 1,307 deaths.

Saudi Arabia had currently suspended small year-round umrah pilgrimage recording and shut the Grand Mosque inside Mecca, house to Islam’s holiest web site, to the general public.

The city of Mecca was also the strict lockdown for around 2 months.

Although Saudi Arabia has elevated some constraints in recent days across the country, the particular umrah proceeds to end up being suspended as well as borders stay shut to visitors in addition to tourists.

Indonesia in addition to Malaysia, which usually combined deliver around a 250,000 Muslims to the particular Hajj every year, had currently announced they might not be mailing their residents to the particular pilgrimage this coming year.

The Hajj pilgrimage, which usually starts all July, companies around several intense times of worship in addition to rituals inside Mecca, on the other hand pilgrims generally begin being released on the to Saudi Arabia via its major gateway associated with Jeddah several weeks and even weeks in advance.

All able-bodied Muslims are needed to execute the Hajj pilgrimage when in their life time.

Saudi Arabia never cancelled the particular Hajj within the nearly 90 years considering that the country opened.

Additional reporting by simply AP