Saudi Arabia to co-host UN fundraising summit for Yemen – Middle East Monitor

Saudi Arabia will for the primary time be the co-host for the UN humanitarian fundraising summit for Yemen.

The kingdom confirmed it can host a digital donors’ convention right now along with the United Nations, state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Firday.

The UN goals to elevate $2.four billion in the course of the digital gathering, in one of many greatest help operations to this point.

“Before COVID, two million children were out of school. Now because of the pandemic, schools have been closed around the country, leaving an additional five million children out of school. And we know that in countries blighted by poverty and conflict, the longer children are out of school, the less likely they are to return. Therefore, we must get the fund we need for Yemen,” mentioned Henrietta Fore, the company’s Executive Director, in a press release.

Meanwhile, questions have been raised over Saudi Arabia’s involvement within the donor convention, on condition that it has been accused of conflict crimes in Yemen.

Yemen has been beset by violence and chaos since 2014, when the Houthis overran a lot of the nation, together with the capital Sanaa.

The disaster escalated in 2015 when a Saudi-led army coalition launched a devastating air marketing campaign aimed toward rolling again Houthi territorial good points.

Tens of hundreds of Yemenis, together with civilians, are believed to have been killed within the battle, which has led to the world’s worst humanitarian disaster as hundreds of thousands stay vulnerable to hunger.

Last week, the World Food Program (WFP) introduced a complete of $200 million a month was wanted to fund its operations in Yemen.