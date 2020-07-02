Saudi Arabia takes another step in development of domestic arms industry  – Middle East Monitor

Saudi Arabia has taken another step in its long-held ambition to develop a domestic arms trade. An settlement has been signed in Riyadh between authorities officers and trade bosses that may see the Kingdom attain one of its key goals.

The deal between the Saudi General Directorate of the Border Guard and the Military Industries Corporation (MIC) will see a brand new car, referred to as the Dahna, being constructed in the nation.

“The Dahna has undergone all the standard motor tests according to international classifications,” defined the pinnacle of MIC, Mohammed Bin Hamad Al-Madi. “It is a multi-tasking, four-wheel-drive vehicle compatible with all conditions and specifications for military use.”

Commenting on the achievement, the Director-General of the Border Guards, Lieutenant General Awad Bin Eid Al-Balawi, mentioned that the undertaking will play a serious position in the development of the matrix of armoured autos for the border guards. “It will provide training for operators, technicians and trainers in line with the requirements of the next phase in accordance with the highest standards. Those standards aim at raising the efficiency and qualification of border guards to perform their tasks efficiently in effective partnership with national institutions.”

Saudi Arabia has long-held ambitions to develop a domestic arms trade. The Kingdom is the most important importer of weapons, accounting for 12 per-cent of world arms gross sales. It additionally has the best defence finances in the world as a proportion of GDP. The US is the primary beneficiary of its rising demand for arms, which soared by 130 per-cent this 12 months.

Last 12 months, Riyadh started accepting licence purposes for corporations in the military-industrial sector, a serious goal beneath plans to diversify the Kingdom’s financial system away from oil exports. Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman mentioned that he needed Saudi Arabia to provide or assemble half its defence tools regionally in order to create 40,000 jobs for Saudi residents by 2030.