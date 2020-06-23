Saudi Arabia supports intensification of inspection into Iran nuclear activities – Middle East Monitor

Saudi Arabia has unmasked that it supports the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)’s efforts to intensify inspections into Iran’s nuclear sites and activities, confirming Iran’s intransigence on the problem.

On Thursday, Saudi ambassador to Austria Prince Abdullah Bin Khalid Bin Sultan praised the important role of the IAEA, and the report of its Director General Rafael Grossi on the safeguards agreement concluded beneath the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) with Iran, following a latest developments in Iran’s nuclear program.

During his speech at the IAEA Board of Governors session, the Saudi diplomat affirmed that the Grossi report has become essential to keep the council and the member states fully updated with developments on Iran’s violations of the safeguards agreement, and the additional protocol in light of the agency’s responsibility to ensure that Iran does not deviate from the peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

Bin Sultan added that the report: “Shows the Iranian side’s intransigence in dealing with the agency’s demands that have lasted for more than a year, which reflects Iran’s lack of seriousness in cooperating with the agency despite its efforts.”

Member states from the UN atomic agency board also voted on Friday to condemn Iran for their lack of cooperation with its inquest into Iran’s nuclear activities, in a step that provides the US new motives to abort the Iranian nuclear deal, in accordance with The Wall Street Journal.