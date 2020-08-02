Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share unchanged By Investing.com

©Reuters Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share unchanged



Investing com– Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Sunday, as in the sectors led shares.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the unchanged 0.00% to strike a brand-new 3-months high.

The finest entertainers of the session on the were Dr Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group (SE:-RRB-, which unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 indicate trade at 88.00 at theclose Meanwhile, Malath Cooperative Insurance Co (SE:-RRB- unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 indicates end at 14.30 and The Mediterranean&&(**************************************************************** )(************************************************************** )Co (SE:-RRB- wasunchanged 0.(********************************************* )% or 0.00 indicate23(********************************************* )in late trade.

The worst entertainers of the session were Dr Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group (SE:-RRB-, which unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 indicate trade at 88.00 at theclose Malath Cooperative Insurance Co (SE:-RRB- unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 indicates end at 14.30 and The Mediterranean&&Gulf Insurance Co (SE:-RRB- was 0.00% or 0.00 indicate 23.00

Falling stocks surpassed advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 0 to 0.

Crude oil for September shipment was up 1.30% or 0.52 to $4044 a barrel. Elsewhere in products trading, Brent oil for shipment in October increased 0.90% or 0.39 to strike $4364 a barrel, while the October Gold Futures agreement …