Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.40% By Investing.com

Investing com– Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the, and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the increased 0.40% to strike a brand-new 3-months high.

The finest entertainers of the session on the were Wataniya Insurance Company (SE:-RRB-, which increased 9.98% or 3.30 indicate trade at 36.35 at theclose Meanwhile, Takween Advanced Industries (SE:-RRB- included 8.19% or 0.70 indicates end at 9.25 and Tabuk Agriculture Development Co (SE:-RRB- was up 6.84% or 1.34 indicate 20.94 in late trade.

The worst entertainers of the session were Al-Rajhi Cooperative Insurance (SE:-RRB-, which fell 1.63% or 1.20 indicate trade at 72.20 at theclose Taiba HoldingCo (SE:-RRB- decreased 1.50% or 0.45 indicates end at 29.55 and Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker (SE:-RRB- was down 1.26% or 0.16 indicate 12.54

Rising stocks surpassed decreasing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 151 to 36 and 14 ended the same.

