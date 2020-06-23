Saudi Arabia says hajj to go ahead with ‘very limited numbers’ amid coronavirus pandemic

Officials had weighed canceling the annual pilgrimage for weeks for anxiety about a resurgence of COVID-19 but settled on allowing a “small and very limited” number of people to attend in a unprecedented decision in the 90-year history of the kingdom.

SAUDI ARABIA WEIGHS CANCELLING ANNUAL MUSLIM PILGRIMAGE AMID SURGE OF NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES

“The number, God willing, may be in the thousands. We are in the process of reviewing so it could be 1,000 or less, or a little more,” Saudi Arabia’s Hajj Minister Muhammad Benten said during a virtual press conference Tuesday. The event frequently draws significantly more than 2 million people from all over the world.

Only worshippers of varied nationalities within the kingdom will soon be allowed to participate, a blow to Muslims global who have saved for the ability to make the once-in-a-lifetime trip that’s needed is by Islam for all devotees.

“This is a very sensitive operation and we are working with experts at the Health Ministry,” Benten said, stressing the value of protecting the lives and health of pilgrims.

SAUDI ARABIA PLEDGES $500M TO FIGHT CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Typically, every country is granted a specific quantity of visas for folks to attend hajj that’s proportionate to its populace of Muslims. In some countries — such as Egypt, Pakistan and India — competitive queues to attend the event require payment of hefty fees, a connection to a local official or simply years of patience.

“It is just a wish of each Muslim to perform hajj, but due to COVID-19, it won’t be possible this year,” said Maulana Khalid Rashid, chairman of the Islamic Center of India.

Rashid, who is among India’s most influential Muslim clerics, blamed China for the disappointing restrictions and insisted that the delegation from India be allowed to participate in the pilgrimage.

“Had China told the world about COVID beforehand, the world would have reacted differently,” he said. “This is an annual ritual and the tradition should not be broken.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Other countries, including Egypt, Indonesia and Afghanistan, praised Riyadh’s decision-making that showed understanding of the dangers caused by the herpes virus.

The kingdom has one of the highest infection rates in the Middle East, with significantly more than 161,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including 1,307 deaths.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.