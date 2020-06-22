Saudi Arabia says annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca will have limited participants

A New York City Mass Transit Authority (MTA) transit worker looks down the platform from the subway car after coming to the Coney Island station in Brooklyn, New York on May 6. Corey Sipkin/AFP/Getty Images

The Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA), which runs the New York City subway system, has used $2.9 billion of the March funding from the Federal CARES Act which represents about 73% of the money, but expects to exhaust the residual funding in early July.

“The MTA is facing the most acute financial crisis in its history,” MTA Chief Financial Officer Bob Foran said in a news release.

He continued: “With more than 70% of the CARES funding provided in the first relief package drawn down, and all CARES funding expected to be exhausted early next month, our finances are on life support.”

He called on Congress to act to protect the MTA

“We need the Senate to take action now and follow the House of Representatives’ leadership on continued pandemic funding. As the MTA is the lifeblood of New York and the nation’s economy – our financial health will be critical to the country’s economic recovery,” he said.

Foran added, “New York is also the top donor state in the nation providing $29 billion more in funding than we get back from the federal government.”

“We urge the Senate to come back to Washington, do its job and provide still another $3.9 billion in funding to the MTA now to cover the others of 2020.”

The latest ridership numbers: The MTA says significantly more than 2 million people rode New York City subways and buses on Friday, the first time ridership has reached that level considering that the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March.

While it’s a significant upsurge in ridership, it’s a decline of 74% from normal weekday ridership levels of 7.6 million, the MTA added.