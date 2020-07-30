Saudi Arabia removes name of Ottoman Sultan from Riyadh street – Middle East Monitor

The Riyadh Municipality has actually gotten rid of a street indication bearing the name of the distinguished street, likewise called Suleiman the Magnificent, from one of its streets, regional media reported.

The Riyadh Municipality did not offer a factor for the relocation, nevertheless social networks users think stretched relations in between Saudi Arabia and Turkey might be the trigger.

Over the previous couple of years, relations in between Saudi and Turkey have actually been progressively stretched by diplomatic distinctions and by each other’s participation in the Syrian civil war, and particularly by Turkey’s assistance of Qatar following the continuous blockade troubled it by the kingdom, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Egypt in 2017.

Relations reached snapping point with the murder of US-based Saudi reporter Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October in 2015. Following months of examinations into the murder and a UN report concluding that Saudi representatives eliminated Khashoggi under the direct command of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Turkey has consistently called for those accountable to be brought to trial.

Consequently, the Kingdom has actually been pressing a project to motivate its travelers to boycott Turkey through all possible ways, consisting of the purchase of items, usage of foods, sale of homes, negotiations with Turkish business, and particularly tourist to the nation. The project has actually gathered assistance among Saudi royals and figures, a well-known case being when Riyadh’s prominent guv Faisal Bin Bandar decreased a deal of Turkish coffee, activating a require a boycott of Turkish items.

In August in 2015, Saudi’s Ministry of Education made a series of adjustments to its history books, modifying the tradition of the Ottoman Empire and describing it as an “occupation”.