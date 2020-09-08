Saudi Arabia puts crown prince’s flagship charity Misk under review

Saudi Arabia’s leadership has ordered a review of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s flagship charitable foundation after it became embroiled in alleged scandals, according to a Saudi official.

The Saudi official told the Financial Times the review of Misk was ordered after the US justice department appeared to refer to the foundation and one of its senior officials in a lawsuit in November against two former Twitter employees and a third man accused of spying on users of the social media platform on behalf of Saudi Arabia.

Last month Misk and Bader al-Asaker, former secretary-general of the foundation, were named as defendants alongside Prince Mohammed in a civil lawsuit filed by Saad Aljabri, a former top Saudi intelligence official, who alleges that the crown prince plotted to assassinate him.

“It [the allegations in the lawsuits] has brought scrutiny to something that has done phenomenal things,” said the Saudi official, who did not want to be identified because of the sensitivity of the cases. “I’m pretty sure the crown prince was furious that this jewel was linked to this.”

The official said the review was ongoing. Misk referred questions to the government’s media department, which did not respond to a request for comment. Mr Asaker, who continues to have a…