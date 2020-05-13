Saudi Arabia issues new public prosecution system – Middle East Monitor

Saudi Arabia on Monday released a new system for the Public Prosecution as well as presented a modification to Article 112 of the Penal Procedures guideline.

The new system offers the public prosecution full as well as independent powers to determine significant criminal offenses that need apprehension.

The Saudi federal government took on the new system after appointments with the Ministry of Interior as well as the Presidency of State Security.

Saudi Arabia Attorney General, Sheikh Saud Al-Mujib defined the new system as a “qualitative move” which intends to additional arrange the judiciary’s systems, permitting it to accomplish its jobs with full self-reliance as well as impartiality.

Al-Mujib included that the new system intends to enhance the public prosecution’s powers as well as combine the guideline of regulation to attain justice.

He explained that the new system remains in line with the kingdom’s Vision 2030 targeted at attaining well-being, growth as well as criminal justice for people as well as locals.

