Saudi Arabia, Israel have too much influence on US foreign policy – Middle East Monitor

United States Representative Ilhan Omar has mentioned that the nation’s foreign policy has been extremely and disproportionately influenced by foreign nations comparable to Saudi Arabia and Israel, and that cash has been a key consider that influence.

Omar made the feedback in an interview earlier this week with the British newspaper the Sunday Times, given forward of the publication of her e-book – “This Is What America Looks Like: My Journey from Refugee to Congresswoman” – saying the 2 foreign nations have used monetary means and their lobbies to stop criticism towards their “destructive” insurance policies.

“We know the amount of money and influence and connection that the Saudis have with the administration is really the reason that everything destructive they do is nullified,” Omar said. “And that really is no different to what’s happening with Israel.”

Throughout US President Donald Trump’s presidency, Israel and Saudi Arabia have been seen to make use of their monetary leverage and their relationship together with his administration to considerably impression his foreign policy, ensuing within the US overlooking sure actions comparable to Israel’s continued constructing of settlements within the occupied West Bank and Saudi Arabia’s function within the killing of columnist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

She added: “There’s an alarming connection to the really destructive policies Israel is proposing and how much of it is being rubber stamped by this administration. And how much of it is being urged by Americans who have connection and influence with this administration.”

Omar has lengthy been demonised for her criticism of Israel and the Israeli foyer in US politics, which has elevated considerably inside the administration of Trump. As a end result, she has come underneath much backlash, having obtained dying threats and heard a Republican candidate calling for her to be hanged.

In the interview, she likened her criticism of Israel to her criticism of Saudi Arabia, saying: “I talk about Saudi blood money and them being bloodsuckers and no one says ‘This is Islamophobic.’”

