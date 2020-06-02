Saudi Arabia in ‘secret’ talks with Israel over control of Al-Aqsa – Middle East Monitor

Israel and Saudi Arabia have reportedly engaged in secret conferences since final December, relating to together with Saudi representatives in the Islamic Waqf Council on the Al-Aqsa Compound in Jerusalem.

The Islamic Waqf Council is a Jordanian-appointed physique, which oversees Muslim websites in Jerusalem and claims unique authority over the Al-Aqsa Compound and says it isn’t topic to Israeli jurisdiction.

The talks have reportedly taken place throughout the context of US President Donald Trump’s controversial Israel-Palestine plan, recognized colloquially because the “deal of the century”, the diplomats stated.

“These are sensitive and secret discussions conducted with ambiguity and low intensity with a small team of diplomats and senior security officials from Israel, the US and Saudi Arabia as part of negotiations to progress the Deal of the Century,” stated senior Saudi diplomats to Israel Hayom.

The Israeli paper additional stories that the Jordanians reached out to Israel and the US and stated it had softened their place relating to Saudi illustration to counter the elevated Turkish affect.

It is nevertheless on the circumstances that Jordan would retain its unique standing because the custodian of the holy websites, and that Saudi Arabia fund Islamic organisations in East Jerusalem whereas expelling these funded by Turkey.

A senior Arab diplomat instructed Israel Hayom: “If the Jordanians had allowed the Turks to operate without interruption in Al-Aqsa, within a few years they would have remained ‘only on paper’ as having a special status in managing the holy places of Islam. They need money and influence from Saudi Arabia to curb [Turkish President] Erdogan.”

“Israel and the U.S. also have an interest here in their desire to support Saudi Arabia in advancing the deal of the century plan and during the process of annexation. Saudi Arabia also brings with it the support of the UAE and Bahrain,” he stated.

Saudi Arabia could be given the standing of observer in order to not hurt the distinctive standing of Jordan as guardian of the holy websites, the report added.

Palestinian-Saudi relations have publicly been on edge for nearly two years, primarily over the dominion’s shut ties with US President Donald Trump’s administration and Riyadh’s obvious help for the ‘deal of the century’ and normalisation of ties with Israel.

