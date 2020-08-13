Saudi Arabia forces Pakistan to repay loans in diplomatic spat

Islamabad will send its army chief to Saudi Arabia this weekend to attempt to fix a growing diplomatic spat in which Riyadh is requiring Pakistan’s early payment of a $3bn loan, according to individuals acquainted with the matter.

The conflict in between the 2 long time allies is putting pressure on the delicate external financial resources of the federal government of Prime Minister Imran Khan and pressing Pakistan even more into the arms of its other standard ally, Beijing.

Riyadh has actually required Pakistan repay part of the $3bn loan and has actually frozen a $3.2 bn oil credit center since of a conflict over how to handle New Delhi on Indian- administered Kashmir.

Pakistan in July was required to repay $1bn of the loan Riyadh authorized in2018 The 2 sides are now locked in hard settlements on payment of the rest of the financial obligation, according to individuals close to the federal government.

“The Saudis have asked for another billion dollars to be sent back,” stated the president of a personal Pakistani bank.

People acquainted with the matter in Islamabad stated the federal government had actually solved to send out General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the army chief, to attempt to smooth over relations withRiyadh

