Saudi Arabia detains in-law of former intelligence official, says family By Reuters





By Aziz El Yaakoubi

DUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia has actually apprehended another relative of a former senior intelligence official living in exile who just recently submitted a claim in a U.S. court declaring the kingdom’s crown prince had actually attempted to have him eliminated, his family stated on Wednesday.

Saudi authorities had actually currently apprehended Saad al-Jabri’s 2 adult kids and bro in March to attempt to require his go back to the kingdom from exile in Canada, the family and sources with understanding of the circumstance had actually informed Reuters previously this year.

Jabri was an assistant to Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, who was ousted and changed as beneficiary to the throne by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) in a 2017 palace coup. The sources had actually stated that Jabri has access to delicate details that MbS worries might be jeopardizing.

Jabri’s family stated in a declaration tweeted by his boy Khalid that Jabri’s boy-in-law, Salem Almuzaini, was summoned on Monday to a Saudi state security workplaces where he was detained.

“His arrest and disappearance are the latest acts of reprisal and intimidation by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince … against Dr. Jabri for his filing of a Torture Victim Prevention Act claim in U.S. federal court,” the declaration stated.

The Saudi federal government media workplace did not …