Saudi Arabia closes Hajj to foreign travellers to halt the spread of Covid-19

The lower backs will additional hit an financial system already shaken by the pandemic and oil market turmoil. Religious tourism introduced in additional than £16bn ($20 billion) in 2018. Authorities had been making a push to increase the sector as half of plans by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s to diversify the kingdom away from oil.

The choice can be seemingly to immediate additional questions on the kingdom’s custodianship of Islam’s holiest websites.

A collection of lethal disasters over the years, together with a 2015 stampede that killed up to 2,300 worshippers, has led to criticism of the kingdom’s administration of the hajj.

Mohamad Azmi Abdul Hamid, from charity the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organizations, instructed AFP that stated Muslim nations ought to have been allowed to take a “collective decision”, quite then it being left to Riyadh.

“It’s high time [the holy cities of Mecca and Medina] are managed by an international board represented by Muslim countries,” he stated.

Many pilgrims spend years saving sufficient to attend, or ready to get an area allotted by their nationwide authorities.

“My hopes of going to [the holy Saudi city of Mecca] were so high,” stated Kamariah Yahya, 68, from Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim nation, which had already barred its residents from the hajj earlier this month.

“I’ve been preparing for years. But what can I do? This is Allah’s will. It’s destiny.”

