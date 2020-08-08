Saudi airline forces 250 Yemen passengers to disembark at Djibouti Airport  – Middle East Monitor

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) revealed that Al-Saif Aviation (a personal Saudi business) required 250 Yemenis to disembark at Djibouti-Ambouli International Airport rather of taking them to Seiyun Airport in Yemen.

In a declaration published on its Facebook page, the DOJ estimated Yemeni visitors stranded in Djibouti mentioning that Al-Saif Aviation required them to disembark at Djibouti Airport and avoided them from remaining on the aircraft, requiring the passengers to leave the airplane.

The DOJ verified that the Djiboutian authorities dispersed visitors to different hotels after a long and tiring day of taking a trip.

The DOJ gotten in touch with the Yemeni Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates to step in and require the transportation business to speed up the transfer of the stranded individuals to Seiyun Airport and compensate them for the damages they suffered, and to advise the Yemeni embassy in Djibouti to offer look after the stranded passengers.

