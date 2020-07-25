Saturday’s NRL wrap: Sydney Roosters and Cronulla Sharks victorious | Rugby League News





Cronulla’s gamers commemorate a shot throughout the win over St George

We assemble Saturday’s NRL action as Sydney Roosters and Cronulla Sharks had the edge over their challengers …

New Zealand Warriors 10-18 Sydney Roosters

New Zealand global Joseph Manu assisted the Roosters clinch a hard-fought win versus the Warriors at Central Coast Stadium in Saturday’s opening match.

The Warriors, looking for to end a run of 3 straight beats, led the ruling NRL champs 10 -6 at the break, however second-half shots from Luke Keary and Manu ended hopes of a shock win.

Todd Payten’s side took the lead with simply 4 minutes on the clock when Peta Hiku discovered Ken Maumalo to score following a screening kick by KodiNikorima Adam Pompey kicked the conversion also.

Sitili Tupouniua and Sio Taukeiaho then both had possible shots eliminated, however the previous got the Roosters on the board in the 22 nd minute, followed by Kyle Flanagan landing the very first of 3 effective conversion efforts.

Nevertheless, the Warriors were back in front 2 minutes prior to half time as Eliesa Katoa crashed through the defence after taking a pass from stand-off Nikorima.

Joseph Manu’s attempt assisted protect success for the Roosters

Keary’s transformed shot saw the Roosters edge ahead in the 50 th minute and Manu put the seal on the win with his modified rating 12 minutes from time.

Cronulla Sharks 28-24 St George Illawarra Dragons

A second-half fightback from the Dragons fell agonisingly brief as Cronulla Sharks hung on to protect the win at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium in Sydney.

The visitors were 28-14 down after 43 minutes however attempts from Zac Lomax and Mikaele Ravalawa – the latter of which was transformed – dragged them back into the match and established a nail-biting surface.

However, they might not discover the shot which would have provided the opportunity to win it with an effective conversion or at the minimum sent out the video game into golden point.

Tyrell Fuimano put the Dragons ahead with 4 minutes gone, just for Cronulla to respond through Jack Williams 5 minutes later on.

Lomax’s charge followed by his very first shot of the match put St George back in front, however once again the Sharks countered with Sione Katoa crossing. The hosts then kicked on through attempts from Shaun Johnson and Will Kennedy prior to half time.

Aaron Woods reviews for a shot for the Sharks

Aaron Woods included a 5th shot for Cronulla after the break and although Lomax and Ravalawa both reviewed for St George, it was the Sharks who were commemorating at full-time.