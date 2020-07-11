Saturday’s NRL wrap: Charlie Staines stars for Penrith; Luke Thompson suffers Canterbury debut loss | Rugby League News





Luke Thompson and Brisbane’s Tevita Pangai Jr went face to face

We recap Saturday’s NRL activity, including reports of England forward Luke Thompson’s debut for Canterbury Bulldogs and also a teenage feeling making his / her mark for Penrith Panthers…

Cronulla Sharks 24-56 Penrith Panthers

Debutant Charlie Staines set the cause with several tries since Penrith stormed to success over Cronulla in a high-scoring encounter from Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.

A overall of 80 points in addition to 14 will try were have scored between the clubs, with 19-year-old centre Staines making a large impact on his / her first NRL appearance.

Brett Naden received the ball rolling for the Panthers with the starting try following just about three minutes, together with further results from Liam Martin in addition to Stephen Crichton helping typically the visitors in to a 16-0 business lead after merely 19 moments.

Winger Staines, known as into the part in place of typically the injured Brian To’o, in addition to Dylan Edwards pushed Penirth further forward, although Cronulla pulled typically the deficit returning to 26-12 from half period thanks to transformed scores through Briton Nikora and Blake Brailey.

There was not a let-up through the Panthers whenever play summarized though since Staines, Billy Burns in addition to Crichton almost all crossed, in addition to Nathan Cleary kicking a problem, to keep typically the scoreboard ticking over in spite of James Tamou being sin-binned.

Charlie Staines made a direct effect on his Penrith debut

Cronulla, that also experienced Aaron Woods sent to typically the sin-bin, do manage a couple of more will try through Jesse Ramien in addition to Nene Macdonald, but a couple of more will try from Staines in the ultimate seven moments made your pet the first participant to score several tries in the NRL debut since Jordan Atkins for Gold Coast Titans inside 2008.

Brisbane Broncos 26-8 Canterbury Bulldogs

Luke Thompson’s very first appearance for Cantebury led to defeat since Brisbane clicked a six-game losing operate in the conflict of a couple of the competition’s strugglers.

England global Thompson aligned at free forward for the Bulldogs and made a direct effect in both assault and protection early on together with big bears and takes up.

But ultimately typically the Broncos demonstrated too solid, relieving a number of the pressure which usually head instructor Anthony Seibold had been below following a chain of weak results.

Corey Oates put the serves ahead using a try on 6 minutes in addition to Tevita Pangai Jr put into that tally 11 moments later using a try transformed by Jamayne Isaako. Nick Meaney’s unconverted score for Canterbury upon 28 moments made it 10-4 to the Broncos at half-time.

Isaako’s converted attempt three moments after the reboot kept Brisbane in the ascendancy and he extra a penalty upon 54 moments followed by Xavier Coates bridging on the hr to give the Suncorp Stadium dedicated more to be able to cheer.

Jamayne Isaako have scored two will try for Brisbane

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak’s 68th-minute score demonstrated scant comfort and ease for Cantebury and Isaako wrapped in the scoring along with his second attempt five minutes through time, giving the Bulldogs their 9th loss from the season.