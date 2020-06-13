Saturday’s NRL round-up: South Sydney Rabbitohs, Melbourne Storm and Canberra Raiders triumph | Rugby League News





Suliasi Vunivalu dives over for a try in Melbourne’s make an impression on Newcastle

We recap Saturday’s NRL Round 5 matches as South Sydney Rabbitohs, Melbourne Storm and Canberra Raiders all secured wins…

South Sydney Rabbitohs 32-12 Gold Coast Titans

Two tries from Dane Gagai helped South Sydney Rabbitohs snap a run of three straight defeats because they overcame Gold Coast Titans 32-12 in Saturday’s opening match.

Souths went ahead through the inspirational Latrell Mitchell with just three minutes on the clock, with the Titans getting on the board four minutes later thanks to Philip Sami’s converted try.

But it had been all the Rabbitohs for all of those other half as wingers Alex Johnston and Gagai – who had another possible score eliminated – both crossed, accompanied by Braidon Burns getting on the scoreboard as well.

Adam Reynolds, who was five from five with conversion attempts, added a penalty in the closing stages of the initial half to take the score to 26-6 at the break.

The match was much more closely fought following the interval and the Titans added another try through Bryce Cartwright in the 43rd minute.

Dane Gagai scored two tries and had one ruled out as Souths beat Gold Coast

But Gagai’s 2nd five minutes from full time put the seal on the win for Souths. However, Wayne Bennett’s men will soon be waiting on whether Jaydn Su’a will face any punishment after being positioned on report for a shoulder charge.

Newcastle Knights 12-26 Melbourne Storm

Melbourne Storm held off a determined second-half challenge handy Newcastle Knights their first loss of the growing season with a 26-12 win at Central Coast Stadium.

Led by influential hooker Cameron Smith, the Storm went ahead through Ryley Jacks in the 3rd minute, with further scores coming from Suliasi Vunivalu and Tino Faasuamaleau to put the visitors firmly in control.

Kalyn Ponga’s penalty got the Knights on the board just before half time to send them in trailing 18-2 and the hosts mounted a fightback after the break as teenage talent Bradman Best and Edrick Lee went to close the gap.

But a penalty goal from Smith after David Klemmer was controversially penalised for taking out Dale Finucane off the ball allowed Melbourne to stay any jangling nerves with six minutes to go.

That was accompanied by Brandon Smith muscling his way over for a go in the 76th minute as the Storm sealed their fourth win of the campaign.

Wests Tigers 6-14 Canberra Raiders

Ricky Stuart’s 400th game being an NRL coach ended in victory as Canberra Raiders ground out a 14-6 win away to Wests Tigers in the final game of your day.

A low-scoring first half saw the Tigers lead 4-0 at the interval, with Luke Brooks’ unconverted take to after 18 minutes proving the huge difference between the sides.

Canberra got themselves back into the contest when Jack Wighton broke free from the Tigers defence to dot down for a converted score.

Josh Hodgson and George Williams celebrate Canberra’s win

Then when Russell Packer, playing his first game for over annually, was sin-binned for an expert foul on Jordan Rapana it gave the Raiders a numerical advantage that they made the absolute most of.

George Williams stabbed via a grubber kick and Nick Cotric applied the finish, with Jarrod Croker nailing the touchline conversion attempt.

The win was sealed with a penalty kick from Moses Mbye on the hour mark.