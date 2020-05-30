Saturday school? State board OKs one-year flexibility for Oklahoma schools grappling with COVID-19 contingency plans | Education

Public schools grappling with a number of contingency plans for the COVID-19 pandemic can have one bit of recent flexibility in 2020-21 if want be.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma State Board of Education voted 5-2 to approve a flexibility waiver permitting schools to depend any instruction provided on Saturdays towards the state’s minimal requirement of 180 days of instruction or the equal in hours and minutes.

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister mentioned she doesn’t anticipate any schools to make use of the choice of Saturday faculty as a primary resort, however she believes native faculty boards and district directors want as a lot flexibility as potential in creating faculty calendars with provisions for potential COVID-19 closures and to offer particular lodging for college students needing further assist or with extraordinary well being issues.

Board members Estela Hernandez of Oklahoma City and Kurt Bollenbach of Kingfisher voted no.

Hernandez mentioned she didn’t need to see schools including to already annoying instances for college students and their households by infringing on their Saturdays and would favor that they use know-how as a substitute to offer particular lodging.

Member Carlisha Williams Bradley of Tulsa responded that necessary faculty closures this spring had already uncovered the numerous “digital divide” that exists for college students with no or restricted entry to know-how.

And she added that various public schools already supply college students Saturday faculty choices, however this new flexibility would merely enable the time invested by college students and lecturers to depend for one 12 months towards state minimums for instruction time.

Upon passage of the flexibility waiver, Hofmeister instructed the board she and state schooling staffers would carefully monitor native use of the waiver and lift the matter once more if the board’s “intent” that it not be used as a primary resort shouldn’t be adopted.

