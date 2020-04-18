‘Saturday Night Live’ Star Michael Che to Pay Rent for 160 New York Public Housing Residents

Click here to read the full article.

“Saturday Night Live” star Michael Che has dedicated to paying one month’s hire for 160 residents of a New York City public housing constructing as a tribute to his grandmother, who died final week of coronavirus-related issues.

Che disclosed his choice on Instagram in a submit that referred to as on New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and others to discover a answer to the hire disaster that many New Yorkers are going through amid the widespread unemployment brought on by the COVID-19 lockdown. Che disclosed the loss of life of his grandmother final week when “SNL” returned to the airwaves with its first-ever distant manufacturing. Che will cowl the hire for different residents within the constructing the place she lived, to honor her reminiscence and make a press release concerning the hire disaster within the metropolis.

“It’s crazy to me that residents of public housing are still expected to pay their rent when so many New Yorkers can’t even work,” Che wrote on Instagram. Of his choice to cowl hire for residents of his grandmother’s constructing, Che wrote: “I know that’s just a drop in the bucket. So I really hope the city has a better plan for debt forgiveness for all the people in public housing, AT THE VERY LEAST.”

Che closed his submit with a “P.S.” addressed to de Blasio, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and hip hop mogul Sean Combs. “De Blasio! Cuomo! Diddy! Let’s fix this! Page me!”

Che didn’t specify the constructing or elaborate on the small print of his grandmother’s loss of life. NBC’s “Today” recognized Che’s grandmother’s as Martha.

Che is co-anchor with Colin Jost of “SNL’s” “Weekend Update” section and co-head author of the present. He’s been a author for “SNL” since 2013 and on air with the present since 2014. Che and Jost co-hosted the Primetime Emmy Awards telecast in 2018.

