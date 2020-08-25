SatPhoneStore Inmarsat IsatPhone 2.1 Satellite Phone Traveler’s Package with Travel Bag, Solar Charger, Extra Battery and Blank Prepaid SIM Card Ready for Easy Online Activation



Inmarsat IsatPhone 2.1 Overview

A robust handset, unrivalled battery life, excellent voice quality and the reliability you expect from the world’s leading provider of mobile satellite communications – IsatPhone 2.1 delivers it all. The new-generation IsatPhone 2.1 joins IsatPhone Pro in our handheld satellite phone portfolio – bringing more choice to customers wanting the reliability Inmarsat delivers. IsatPhone 2.1 is a tough phone for a tough world. The robust handset has been engineered to cope with anything that nature can throw at it – from searing heat to icy blasts, desert sandstorms or monsoon rain. It offers unrivalled battery life – 8 hours of talk time and up to 160 hours on standby. Together, IsatPhone 2.1’s design and capabilities – including safety features – make it ideal for the most demanding of users in sectors such as civil government, oil and gas, NGOs, and media.

Inmarsat IsatPhone 2.1 Traveler Package Includes

Inmarsat IsatPhone 2.1 Handset

Battery

AC travel charger with 4 adapters

DC car charger

USB data cable

Hands-free headset

Holster

Lanyard Strap

Quick start guide

CD-ROM with software

Support USB memory drive

SatPhoneStore Inmarsat Sim Card

Travel bag with custom foam inserts

SatStation Solarboost X solar charger

Extra battery

Tempered glass screen protector included!

RELIABLE COVERAGE & FEATURES: Use voice and SMS over the global Inmarsat satellite network, which has an average network availability of 99.9% so you can depend on IsatPhone 2.1 for reliable voice & call connectivity, wherever and whenever you need it. Plus GPS, SOS capabilities, and a battery life of 8 hours talk / 160 hours standby means the IsatPhone 2.1 is always ready to go when you are.

ROBUST HANDSET: Dust, splash and shock resistant (IP65, IK04) with a high-visibility, scratch-resistant transflective display it is ruggedized and ready for the job. With an operating temperature range of -4°F to +131°F (-20°C to +55°C) and a humidity tolerance of 0 to 95% the IsatPhone 2.1 is built to be used wherever and whenever it’s needed.

INMARSAT IsatPhone 2.1 TRAVELER PACKAGE INCLUDES: Inmarsat IsatPhone 2.1 handset, travel bag with custom foam inserts, SatStation Solarboost X solar charger, 2 batteries, AC charger with 4 adapters, DC car charger, micro USB cable, hands-free headset, holster, lanyard strap, warranty, quick start guide, and support USB memory drive.

SATPHONESTORE BONUS ACCESSORY: Tempered glass screen protector designed for Inmarsat IsatPhone 2.1.20