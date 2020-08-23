Sato scores second win under yellow after huge crash

Dixon burst into the lead at the start around the beyond Marco Andretti’s Andretti Herta Autosport maker with Sato sending his Rahal Letterman Lanigan vehicle up into second along the backstraight. Behind, Ryan Hunter-Reay got 4th ahead of Rinus VeeKay, chased after by James Hinchcliffe (Andretti), Alexander Rossi (Andretti), Spencer Pigot (Citrone Buhl Autosport with RLL), Marcus Ericssson (Ganassi) and Graham Rahal (RLL).

An early casualty was Ed Carpenter who pulled his vehicle into the pits at the end of the opening lap, thinking Zach Veach had actually sent him into the wall. No action was taken by IndyCar authorities.

By Lap 4, Hunter-Reay had actually moved previous Andretti and Sato to claim second, while VeeKay in 5th was striving to hold back Hinchcliffe.

The initially yellow of the day flew on Lap 6, when James Davison’s Dale Coyne Racing with RWR/Byrd/Belardi vehicle suffered a front-right brake concern that triggered the wheel to capture light and pop out on the back straight. The Australian brought the vehicle to a stop near pit entry and stopped and went out without damage.

When the pits opened, the Penskes of Simon Pagenaud and Will Power, Oliver Askew (Arrow McLaren SP), Charlie Kimball (AJ Foyt Racing), Fernando Alonso (Arrow McLaren SP),, Helio Castroneves (Penske), Sage Karam (Dreyer & Reinbold Racing), Max Chilton …