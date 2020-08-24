Sato savours ‘second chance in life’ after Indy 500 win By Reuters

©Reuters Indy Cars And Truck: 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500



(Reuters) – Takuma Sato believed his motor racing profession had actually concerned an end when he bid goodbye to Formula One in 2008 however the Japanese chauffeur is enjoying his “second chance in life” after winning the Indianapolis 500 for a 2nd time in 4 years on Sunday.

Sato, who ended up being the very first Japanese chauffeur to win the Indy 500 in 2017, crossed the goal undisputed on Sunday after Spencer Pigot crashed into the wall with 5 laps left, highlighting the yellow care flag.

The 43-year-old, who made 90 Formula One begins in between 2002 and 2008, stated he “never even imagined a situation like today”

“Look … 40-years-old, still driving, that’s just living in a dream,” Sato informed press reporters.

“People say 2012 was probably my peak and the best shot … we kept on going.

“We had a 2nd chance in life. I state keep difficult, keep open the door, then you’ll get ultimately thechance

“I never thought my racing life would go on any longer than Formula One. Now I’m competing here more than 10 years.”

Sato, who turned into one of just 20 chauffeurs to have actually won the Indy 500 a minimum of two times, stated he would never ever tire of contending in the race.

“You’re constantly starving to win, no matter who you are … There’s …