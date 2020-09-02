Satirical paper Charlie Hebdo reruns Muhammad cartoons as 14 go on trial for Paris attacks

Paris — More than 5 years after the lethal attack on the Paris workplaces of French satirical paper Charlie Hebdo, 14 individuals went on trial Wednesday for their part in assisting the 3 enemies, who were all eliminated by authorities. On January 7, 2015, bros Sa ïd and Ch érif Kouachi went into the paper’s workplaces and eliminated 11 individuals, consisting of 8 editorial staffers.

Charlie Hebdo’s director, St éphane Charbonnier, much better understood as “Charb,” was amongst those shot dead.

As they left the scene, the bros eliminated a police officer who had actually been published on guard outside the structure, following various risks to the paper.

Those risks connected to Charlie Hebdo’s publication of cartoons portraying theProphet Muhammad Many Muslims think about any representation of the prophet’s similarity sacrilegious, and millions were upset by the cartoons.



As the trial opened on Wednesday, the paper republished a few of the cartoons, under the heading: “Tout ça pour ça” (All that for this).

The paper now runs out of a trick, greatly safeguarded place, and its reporters continue to get risks, however its bold director Laurent “Riss” Sourisseau, who was …