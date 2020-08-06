Satellites Reveal Hidden Colonies of Emperor Penguins We Never Knew Existed

Satellite images of penguin poop in Antarctica have revealed a number of Emperor penguin colonies living and breeding on the icy continent that scientists weren’t previously aware of.

Eight completely new communities have now been found in some of the most remote and inaccessible parts of Antarctica, and three additional colonies that were previously identified on the ground have also been confirmed from space.

In total, we now know of 61 current breeding locations for the largest penguin on Earth (Aptenodytes forsteri), a 20 percent increase from before.

(Christopher Walton)

This seemingly good news, however, hides a sinking truth: these populations reside on the precipice of a slowly-disappearing habitat. Most of the new colonies are already so small, scientists needed multiple, high-resolution images from above to make sure their guano stains, or droppings, were actually there.

In the end, their numbers increased the overall population of emperor penguins by just five to 10 percent.

It gets worse. Many of these colonies have been forced to the edges of their breeding grounds, which are highly vulnerable to climate change.

Comparison with recent modelling suggests that, if we continue going the way we’re going now, every single one of these newly identified colonies is expected to become…