The ice that hangs off the edge of Antarctica and drifts on the ocean is melting faster than it is being renewed, even in pockets of East Antarctica normally believed to be less susceptible to environment modification, according to a study released Monday.

These structures, referred to as ice shelves, shed almost 4,000 gigatons of their mass in between 1994 and 2018, according to the brand-new research study, which leveraged almost 25 years of satellite measurements of ice density. It echoes findings of various previous research studies reporting the retreat …